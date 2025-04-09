Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,040 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. United Bank raised its stake in International Business Machines by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 227,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,365,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.7% in the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.5 %

IBM opened at $220.07 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $266.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.67. The firm has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.