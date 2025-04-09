Faithward Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.66. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Profile
The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.