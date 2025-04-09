Faithward Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.66. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

