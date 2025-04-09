Faithward Advisors LLC Acquires 1,056 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Faithward Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.08. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

