Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $100.47 and last traded at $101.64, with a volume of 20742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.90.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NDVR Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.