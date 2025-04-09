ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 135,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransAlta by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAC. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

TransAlta Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). TransAlta had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

