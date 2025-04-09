ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $1.81 Million Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 246,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $474,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,554.75. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $107,556.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 708,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,373.95. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,611 shares of company stock valued at $663,525. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. The business had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.