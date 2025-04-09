ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 354,259 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 354,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 256,150 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,856,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after buying an additional 426,933 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 274.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 146,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 25.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 511,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 104,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXL shares. StockNews.com cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

AXL stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.70. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $7.98.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.57%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

