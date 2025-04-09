ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 566,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gerdau by 544.5% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52,496 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gerdau by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 125,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.37. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Gerdau had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Monday.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

