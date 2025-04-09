ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MOD opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.19.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 17th.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director William A. Wulfsohn acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.43 per share, with a total value of $200,957.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,012.11. This represents a 53.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

