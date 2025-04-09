ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 151,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Financial Group by 78.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 146,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Gregory G. Joseph bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,717. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AFG opened at $117.01 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.63 and a 12 month high of $150.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.30 and a 200-day moving average of $133.22. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.59.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

