ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.19 Million in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 170,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Newmark Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 101,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $888.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

