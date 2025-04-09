ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.93 Million in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 136,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Metallus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Metallus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,978,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Metallus by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Metallus by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 88,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Metallus by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTUS opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Metallus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $481.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

