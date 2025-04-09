ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.71 Million in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,957,000 after purchasing an additional 351,057 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Sonos by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,025,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after buying an additional 21,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after buying an additional 119,595 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,671,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sonos by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sonos

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 62,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,118,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,549,577.44. This represents a 0.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Trading Down 4.9 %

SONO stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $970.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

