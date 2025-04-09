ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FB Financial by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 196,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,546,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 197,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 77,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 120.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 58.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.92.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.56 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,919,841 shares in the company, valued at $573,946,842.96. This trade represents a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $506,860. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

