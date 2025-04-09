ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 107,564 Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 4,804.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Stock Down 5.6 %

Par Pacific stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $713.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.64. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Par Pacific

Par Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.