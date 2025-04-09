Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Up 17.2% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 17.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.57). 3,500,189 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.79) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EVOK

Evoke Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of £189.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.55.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Evoke

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($122,668.03). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,033.99). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.