Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Up 17.2% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 17.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.57). 3,500,189 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.79) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($122,668.03). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,033.99). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.
