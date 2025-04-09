Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 17.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.57). 3,500,189 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.79) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 62.55. The firm has a market cap of £189.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,033.99). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 200,000 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($122,668.03). 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

