Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 17.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.57). 3,500,189 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.79) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVOK
Evoke Stock Down 4.2 %
Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,033.99). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 200,000 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($122,668.03). 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Evoke
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.