Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Up 17.2% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares were up 17.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.57). Approximately 3,500,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.79) target price on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Evoke Trading Down 6.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.55. The firm has a market cap of £185.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($122,668.03). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,033.99). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

