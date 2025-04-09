Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Up 17.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) were up 17.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.57). Approximately 3,500,189 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.79) price target on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Evoke Trading Up 17.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £197.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evoke news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($122,668.03). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,033.99). 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evoke Company Profile



