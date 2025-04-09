Evexia Wealth LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Evexia Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

NASDAQ ON opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.27. Onsemi has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

