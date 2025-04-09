Evexia Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 130.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,003 shares during the quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 50,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

