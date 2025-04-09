Evexia Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Evexia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 498.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,365 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Denver PWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000.

Shares of BSJQ opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

