Evexia Wealth LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Evexia Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.7% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $441.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.31. The stock has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

