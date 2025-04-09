ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Increases Dividend to $2.87 Per Share

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 2.8691 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 224.1% increase from ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.89.
ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.65. 16,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.30 and a beta of 0.10. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $141.74 and a twelve month high of $170.44.
ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.