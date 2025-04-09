ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 2.8691 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 224.1% increase from ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.89.

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.65. 16,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.30 and a beta of 0.10. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $141.74 and a twelve month high of $170.44.

Get ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

luxury british cocoa grower and chocolatier, hotel chocolat, was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – which remain central to the brand’s success today. with its rabot estate cocoa plantation in saint lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in cambridgeshire and stores across the uk and internationally, hotel chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.