Estabrook Capital Management Sells 469 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Estabrook Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,655 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Shell by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,417,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,414,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118,234 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,938,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,562,412,000 after acquiring an additional 408,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,982,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,123,000 after purchasing an additional 238,705 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Shell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,023,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,352,000 after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,045,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,772,000 after buying an additional 30,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shell from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.98.

Shell Trading Down 4.3 %

SHEL opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average is $66.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

