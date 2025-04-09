Estabrook Capital Management Acquires 295 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MET opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MET

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.