Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 9th (AAV, AB, ABBV, ACGL, ACVA, ADSK, AFG, AFRM, AGYS, AIG)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 9th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$11.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $37.50 to $34.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $241.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $127.00 to $124.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $18.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $280.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $144.00 to $126.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $67.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $90.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $98.00 to $94.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $230.00 to $224.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $240.00 to $228.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $110.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $187.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $328.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $570.00 to $520.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $285.00 to $255.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $257.00 to $225.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $35.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $320.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $214.00 to $144.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $216.00 to $161.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $114.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $17.50. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $152.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $6,100.00 to $5,600.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $97.00 to $102.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $233.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $43.00 to $38.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $298.00 to $303.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $329.00 to $316.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $54.00 to $37.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $154.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $360.00 to $384.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $182.00 to $148.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $1,150.00 to $1,045.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $175.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $340.00 to $275.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $178.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $24.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $13.25. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $49.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Everus (NYSE:ECG) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $120.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $434.00 to $402.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $375.00 to $372.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $455.00 to $505.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $20.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $24.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $202.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $230.00 to $205.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $122.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $161.00 to $120.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $140.00 to $133.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $277.00 to $228.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $305.00 to $316.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $238.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $242.00 to $210.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $164.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $90.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $183.00 to $126.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $52.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $103.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $38.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $380.00 to $297.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $295.00 to $226.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $400.00 to $355.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $98.00 to $95.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $765.00 to $640.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $710.00 to $645.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $210.00 to $220.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $259.00 to $261.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $376.00 to $400.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $193.00 to $183.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $131.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $27.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $285.00 to $260.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $140.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $195.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $300.00 to $288.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $46.00 to $35.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $155.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $320.00 to $315.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $140.00 to $132.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $150.00 to $140.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $323.00 to $287.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $195.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $275.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $118.00 to $100.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $154.00 to $126.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $113.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $560.00 to $455.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $124.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $155.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $57.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $14.50 to $10.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $675.00 to $625.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $179.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $211.00 to $206.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $112.00 to $89.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $270.00 to $267.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $286.00 to $274.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $475.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $600.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $103.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $255.00 to $230.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $37.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $165.00 to $155.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $84.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $220.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $7.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $64.00 to $62.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $10.00 to $4.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

