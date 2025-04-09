Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 9th (AAV, AB, ABBV, ACGL, ACVA, ADSK, AFG, AFRM, AGYS, AIG)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 9th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$11.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $37.50 to $34.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $241.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $127.00 to $124.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $18.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $280.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $144.00 to $126.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $67.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $90.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $98.00 to $94.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $230.00 to $224.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $240.00 to $228.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $110.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $187.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $328.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $570.00 to $520.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $285.00 to $255.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $257.00 to $225.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $35.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $320.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $214.00 to $144.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $216.00 to $161.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $114.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $17.50. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $152.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $6,100.00 to $5,600.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $97.00 to $102.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $233.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $43.00 to $38.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $298.00 to $303.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $329.00 to $316.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $54.00 to $37.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $154.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $360.00 to $384.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $182.00 to $148.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $1,150.00 to $1,045.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $175.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $340.00 to $275.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $178.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $24.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $13.25. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $49.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Everus (NYSE:ECG) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $120.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $434.00 to $402.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $375.00 to $372.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $455.00 to $505.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $20.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $24.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $202.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $230.00 to $205.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $122.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $161.00 to $120.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $140.00 to $133.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $277.00 to $228.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $305.00 to $316.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $238.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $242.00 to $210.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $164.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $90.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $183.00 to $126.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $52.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $103.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $38.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $380.00 to $297.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $295.00 to $226.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $400.00 to $355.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $98.00 to $95.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $765.00 to $640.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $710.00 to $645.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $210.00 to $220.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $259.00 to $261.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $376.00 to $400.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $193.00 to $183.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $131.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $27.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $285.00 to $260.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $140.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $195.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $300.00 to $288.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $46.00 to $35.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $155.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $320.00 to $315.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $140.00 to $132.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $150.00 to $140.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $323.00 to $287.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $195.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $275.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $118.00 to $100.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $154.00 to $126.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $113.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $560.00 to $455.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $124.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $155.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $57.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $14.50 to $10.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $675.00 to $625.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $179.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $211.00 to $206.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $112.00 to $89.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $270.00 to $267.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $286.00 to $274.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $475.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $600.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $103.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $255.00 to $230.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $37.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $165.00 to $155.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $84.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $220.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $7.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $64.00 to $62.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $10.00 to $4.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

