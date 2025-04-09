Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 9th (AAV, AB, ABBV, ACGL, ACVA, ADSK, AFG, AFRM, AGYS, AIG)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 9th:
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$11.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $37.50 to $34.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $127.00 to $124.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $18.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $280.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $144.00 to $126.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $67.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $90.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $98.00 to $94.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $230.00 to $224.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $240.00 to $228.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $110.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $187.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $328.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $570.00 to $520.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $285.00 to $255.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $257.00 to $225.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $35.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $320.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $214.00 to $144.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $216.00 to $161.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $114.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $17.50. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $152.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $6,100.00 to $5,600.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $97.00 to $102.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $233.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $43.00 to $38.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $298.00 to $303.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $329.00 to $316.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $54.00 to $37.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $154.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $360.00 to $384.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $182.00 to $148.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $1,150.00 to $1,045.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $175.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $340.00 to $275.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $178.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $24.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $13.25. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $49.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Everus (NYSE:ECG) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $120.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $434.00 to $402.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $375.00 to $372.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $455.00 to $505.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $20.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $24.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $202.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $230.00 to $205.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $122.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $161.00 to $120.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $140.00 to $133.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $277.00 to $228.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $305.00 to $316.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $238.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $242.00 to $210.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $164.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $90.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $183.00 to $126.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $52.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $103.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $38.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $380.00 to $297.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $295.00 to $226.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $400.00 to $355.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $98.00 to $95.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $765.00 to $640.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $710.00 to $645.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $210.00 to $220.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $259.00 to $261.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $376.00 to $400.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $193.00 to $183.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $131.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $27.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $285.00 to $260.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $140.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $195.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $300.00 to $288.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $46.00 to $35.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $155.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $320.00 to $315.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $140.00 to $132.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $150.00 to $140.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $323.00 to $287.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $195.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $275.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $118.00 to $100.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $154.00 to $126.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $113.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $560.00 to $455.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $124.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $155.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $57.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $14.50 to $10.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $675.00 to $625.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $179.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $211.00 to $206.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $112.00 to $89.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $270.00 to $267.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $286.00 to $274.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $475.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $600.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $103.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $255.00 to $230.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $37.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $165.00 to $155.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $84.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $220.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $7.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $64.00 to $62.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $10.00 to $4.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
