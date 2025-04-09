Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for WaFd FY2025 Earnings

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of WaFd in a report released on Friday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

WAFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson lowered WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of WaFd from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. WaFd has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in WaFd by 983.5% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 112.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WaFd by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of WaFd by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in WaFd by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

