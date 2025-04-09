Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 5070534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.90 to $28.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Danske raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $2,305,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,751,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,019,000 after purchasing an additional 132,157 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,685,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

