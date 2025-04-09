Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) Declares Dividend of GBX 35

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 3,400.0% increase from Equals Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Equals Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Equals Group stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 139.50 ($1.78). 1,924,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,548. The company has a market cap of £265.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.36. Equals Group has a 52 week low of GBX 103 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.79). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 128.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Equals Group (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 10.41 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Equals Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities analysts expect that Equals Group will post 9.2062193 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equals Group Company Profile

Equals Group plc is an AIM-listed fintech founded in 2005 and listed in 2014 that develops and sells scalable payment platforms to enable organisations and individuals to move and easily manage their money flows through its payment and card products.

Its core brands are:

Equals Money – an international, domestic and card payment platform delivering corporate payments solutions from FX to expense management.

