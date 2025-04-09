Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Equals Group (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 10.41 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Equals Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 7.36%.
Equals Group Stock Performance
LON:EQLS opened at GBX 139.24 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £265.04 million, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.36. Equals Group has a 12 month low of GBX 103 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.79).
About Equals Group
Its core brands are:
Equals Money – an international, domestic and card payment platform delivering corporate payments solutions from FX to expense management.
