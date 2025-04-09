Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,790,108 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $78,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,682,000 after buying an additional 889,193 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,416.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 341,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,344,000 after acquiring an additional 338,316 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,271,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter.

HDV opened at $108.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.94. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.65 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

