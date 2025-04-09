Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,329 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,329 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $95,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $204.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $194.38 and a 12 month high of $226.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $1.1673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

