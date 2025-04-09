Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 333,337 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,337 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $86,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,708,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,525,000 after purchasing an additional 68,799 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 532,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,454,000 after acquiring an additional 25,476 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

GCOR opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.00. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $43.73.

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.