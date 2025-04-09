Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 23,341 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,321,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $89,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 566.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Devin W. Stockfish acquired 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,272.51. This represents a 259.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $67.53.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

