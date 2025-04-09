Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,104,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,769 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $100,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in CSX by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 46,473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,084,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 612,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 653,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 41,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 619,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 40,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

