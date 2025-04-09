Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $62.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Entegris has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,202,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,194,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,108,940,000 after buying an additional 2,826,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $445,988,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Entegris by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,752,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,176,000 after acquiring an additional 291,893 shares during the period.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

