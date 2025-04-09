ELCO Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America raised Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.24.

Danaher Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $173.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.95. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $171.87 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

