ELCO Management Co. LLC Trims Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $297,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. This represents a 12.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $299,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,094,718.40. The trade was a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ZWS opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $41.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. Analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.