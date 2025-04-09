ELCO Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Hexcel makes up 2.2% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $14,446,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hexcel by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 729,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after acquiring an additional 46,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hexcel by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,528 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $73.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hexcel from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

