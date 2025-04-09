ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $773,000 Position in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,687 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in USCB Financial were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in USCB Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of USCB Financial by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 57.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 228.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of USCB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

USCB Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of USCB opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $330.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). USCB Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Research analysts forecast that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USCB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from USCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

