ELCO Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 18,263 Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,263 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,734,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 214,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 116,819 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,783,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Flushing Financial by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 431,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $374.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Flushing Financial had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -87.13%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $87,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,781.12. This represents a 17.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

