East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 17500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
East Side Games Group Trading Up 4.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.57.
East Side Games Group Company Profile
East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items. The company was formerly known as Leaf Mobile Inc and changed its name to East Side Games Group Inc in May 2022.
