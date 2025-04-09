Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 2,306 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,793,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $260,986,000 after acquiring an additional 45,421 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,829,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,332,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,382,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,956,000 after buying an additional 28,082 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 461,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,667,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

In other news, General Counsel Lizette Benedi Herraiz sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $119,368.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 61,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,672.36. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $589,425.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,756 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,189.48. The trade was a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,169. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STRA

Strategic Education Stock Down 1.1 %

STRA opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $123.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.15.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.10). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $311.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

About Strategic Education

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.