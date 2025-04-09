Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 31,177 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 156.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,177 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $319.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

