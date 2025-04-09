Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $459,000 Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Lantheus by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter worth $60,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $6,110,806 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH opened at $93.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.46 and a 52-week high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. Research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.43.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

