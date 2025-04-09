Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $509,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 16,678 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $128.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.