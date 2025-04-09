Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $495,000 Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,927 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 550,427 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,341,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 54.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,768,000 after purchasing an additional 272,552 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 235,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,222,000 after buying an additional 217,643 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $70.07. The stock has a market cap of $738.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

