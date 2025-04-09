DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $76.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE DD opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.79.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 47.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 245,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 61.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 73.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 84,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.