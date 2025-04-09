DRW Securities LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,275,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,621,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Barclays boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.47.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $99,528.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,599,296.98. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $149.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.